Registration, not cancelation: Grinduro hopeful for Sept. 12 race day

Registration for the mixed-terrain California event opens Tuesday, May 12 at 7:00PM PDT.

Grinduro, the mixed-terrain event where having a good time at the party is just as important as going fast in the race, is moving to Mt Shasta, California in 2020. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance (SORA), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, focused on promoting sustainable outdoor recreation through programs, policy, planning, and stewardship.

Since 2015, Grinduro has been held in Quincy, CA, where the race raised over $500,000 for the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship. In 2017, the event expanded into the United Kingdom and has since held races in Canada and Japan, as well. In addition to September’s new Mt. Shasta location, Grinduro had also planned to introduce events in Switzerland and Australia this year; however, organizers are keeping a close eye on event guidelines pertaining to the spread of COVID-19.

“Participants should feel confident registering for Grinduro CA on May 12th because we are offering full refunds or registration deferrals in the event of cancellation due to COVID-19,” said Amanda Schaper, Grinduro CA Event Director.

Grinduro’s longevity and global expansion reflect a growing interest in mixed-terrain events held in a festival-like setting. The races are known not just for challenging courses and competition but also for excellent camping, good food, live music, and camaraderie. Perhaps more so than the riding itself, race promoters know that these are the experiences people will be hungry for.

“We are working especially hard to plan an amazing Grinduro,” said Schaper. “We want to give everybody something great to look forward to during these challenging times, and it’s hard to find something better to be excited about than good times with the Grinduro family.”