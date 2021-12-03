Rapha Festive 500 tempts finishers with bikes, badges and brews

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The 2021 Rapha Festive 500 will be the 12th edition of the eight-day event which runs from December 24th through December 31st.

Those who complete the challenge — riding 500km between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve — will have an opportunity to enter a drawing to win a Cannondale.

All finishers will also have a Rapha Festive 500 digital roundel added to their Strava trophy collection.

Rapha Festive 500 participants are encouraged to share their rides on Strava and Instagram with the #RaphaFestive500 hashtag. Rapha will then select a few Instagram posts which best represent the spirit of the Festive 500 and bestow the creators with swag from Wahoo, POC, and Whoop.

And, of course, Rapha has created a special line of apparel for the 2021 Rapha Festive 500, which is available for purchase from the Rapha website.

Rapha Club members can stop in at their local Rapha Clubhouses for group ride meetups and complimentary coffees during the challenge.

If you’re interested in taking part, you can register for the Rapha Festive 500 challenge on the Strava website or via the mobile app.

In 2020, more than 65,000 cyclists met the 500-kilometer goal, while riding indoors, outdoors, or a combination of both.