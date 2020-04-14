Rally Cycling launches ‘Move Your Body’ challenge

Chloe Hosking introduces week four of Rally Cycling's health and wellness campaign.

Rally Cycling has challenged people to ‘move their body’ in the latest of its series of ‘Healthy Habits‘ initiatives.

Australian rider Chloe Hosking announced this fourth part of the team’s campaign in a post on the team’s website.

“Now, we all know it’s hard to find workout equipment right now,” Hosking said. “Stores are closed, and pretty much everything cool online is sold out. Are we going to let that stop us from getting our fitness on? Heck no!”

“Let’s get creative with our home workout routines. You can rearrange your furniture for bodyweight exercises, use a jug of water as a homemade dumbbell or even throw a bag of dog food over your shoulder when working on your lunges. We’re inviting you to come up with the most creative ways to workout from home without traditional equipment. Remember to have fun, be creative, and above all, be safe.”

Hosking, 29, also featured in a video highlighting a range of ways people could workout from home with limited equipment, encouraging photos or videos of at-home workouts to be shared using the tag #HealthyHabitswithPoido.

Through the past month, the past month has set a series of social media challenges to keep followers healthy and connected through the global coronavirus pandemic, with people encouraged to ‘stay in touch’ last week.