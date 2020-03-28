Rally Cycling launch ‘Make Meals Healthier’ challenge

American team continue the 'Healthy Habits Challenge' series with drive to improve eating habits.

Rally Cycling has continued its ‘Healthy Habits Challenge’ series with this week’s ‘Make Meals Healthier’ initiative.

Philadelphian Robin Carpenter launched this week’s challenge in a post and video on the team’s website Friday.

“Since we’re all spending more time at home during this difficult period it’s important that we make healthy choices and commit to positive change,” Carpenter said. “My Rally Cycling team and I are challenging you, over the next seven days, to make one meal, each day, just a little bit healthier. Remember, we’re not asking you to make a big change, we’re asking you to make a small one.”

Those taking part are encouraged to share recipes and images on social media using the hashtag #HealthyHabitswithPoido.

Carpenter’s teammate Krista Doebel-Hickok has already gotten involved, sharing her ideas for Salmon couscous.

Welcome to our second challenge in the #HealthyHabitswithPoido campaign. This week @Rally_Cycling is striving to make meals healthier—even if just once a day. Here’s your first look at what I’m cooking; can’t wait to snag some ideas from you all 😋 pic.twitter.com/pTxfY73KW8 — Krista Doebel-Hickok (@KristabelDH) March 27, 2020

The Healthy Habits Challenge series began last week with Sara Poidevin introducing ‘At Home Core,’ a challenge designed to encourage followers to complete one minute of core training per day.