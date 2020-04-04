Rally Cycling continues ‘Healthy Habits’ series with ‘Stay in Touch’ campaign

Team urges people to stay in touch with family, friends and the isolated during period of coronavirus lockdown.

Rally Cycling is continuing its series of ‘Healthy Habits’ challenges with a drive to ‘Stay in Touch.’

The third week of the Healthy Habits series urges people to ‘make one personal call’ each day. The team has previously encouraged healthy eating habits and home workouts through the period of lockdown affecting huge swathes of the world as authorities look to halt the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re all practicing social distancing right now and many of us only leave the house for essential things,” read a statement from the team. “But what about the relationships in our lives? We shouldn’t put those on hold just because we’re staying indoors. That’s why it’s more important now than ever before to reach out to others for a phone call or a video chat.”

“Don’t know who to call? Try calling a family member,” said the team. “Maybe ring up someone who is retired. Call someone who lives alone. It doesn’t matter who you call. We’re not asking you to step out of your comfort zone, we’re just encouraging you to make a healthy choice.”

The challenge for the week was introduced in a video by American rider Kyle Murphy.

In a bid to keep engaged with fans and build community, the team is urging people to “simply share a portion or screenshot of your video call or include a note about your phone call,” on social media and use the tag #HealthyHabitswithPoido.