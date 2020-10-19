Rafal Majka to UAE Team Emirates on two-year deal

Rafal Majka will be joining UAE Team Emirates in 2021.

The 31-year-old Polish rider is at the end of his contract with Bora-Hansgrohe. He’s signed a two-year deal with the UAE Team Emirates and will ride in support of Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar.

“With Rafal, our group of climbers is getting a strong boost,” said team principal Mauro Gianetti said in a team statement. “We are sure that in addition to being a solid wing-man for Tadej Pogačar, he will also be able to target his personal ambitions and be given some freedom.”

Majka finished third at the 2016 Olympic road race. He’s currently sitting in sixth place on the GC at the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

“I am very happy to have been given this opportunity at this point in my career. I will work for Pogačar when necessary, but I will also try to carve out chances for myself when I can,” Majka said.

Through the unique 2020 season, Majka was third overall at the Tirreno-Adriatico, fourth overall at the Tour of Poland, and 24th in the brutally hot conditions of Il Lombardia.