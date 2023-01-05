QBP recalls about 9,000 Salsa and Whiskey carbon handlebars

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

This story originally appeared on Bicycle Retailer.

QBP is recalling about 8,740 carbon dropbars in the U.S. and another 350 in Canada because they can crack where brake/shift levers are installed. The bars were sold under the Salsa and Whisky brands and included on three Salsa bike models.

The company has received 37 reports of the handlebars cracking in use; no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves Salsa Cowchipper, Salsa Cowbell, Whisky No.9 12F, and Whisky No.9 24F carbon handlebars. The model name is printed on the handlebar. The bars were also spec’d on the Salsa Cutthroat, Warbird, and Warroad bikes. The handlebars were sold separately from January 2018 through August 2022; they were sold as original equipment on complete bikes from August 2018 through June 2022.

Consumers are being told to stop using the handlebars and contact a local bike retailer for a free installation of a replacement carbon or aluminum handlebar.

Consumers can contact QBP at 800-346-3340 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or email recall@qbp.com.

More information: Salsa recall notice | Whisky recall notice | CPSC recall notice | Canada recall notice.