QBP, League of American Bicyclists offering scholarships for BIPOC instructors

This story was originally published in Bicycle Retailer and Industry News.

WASHINGTON (BRAIN) — Quality Bicycle Products and the League of American Bicyclists will combine to offer 40 League Cycling Instructor (LCI) scholarships this year for Black, indigenous, and people of color.

QBP is funding the scholarships to assist those who want to become certified to teach riding skills and safety to a new generation of cyclists of all ages and backgrounds.

“Q’s mission is ‘Every Butt on a Bike,'” said Seth Nesselhuf, QBP director of community and sustainability. “We’re committed to expanding our mission to reach all riders and communities, including those who have historically been underrepresented. One way we’re helping do that is through our pledge to fund 100 LCI scholarships as part of our 10-year commitment to grow and support diversity in cycling.”

The scholarships cover the $500 tuition fee of the three-day LCI seminar. For 2021, the 40 QBP-funded scholarships will be divided between four training seminars, each hosted by a BIPOC League Cycling Coach and a teaching partner at a QBP facility:

June 4-6: Reno, Nevada

June 25-27: Lancaster, Pennsylvania

August: Denver

September: Minneapolis

Scholarships will be awarded by the League and the host organizations responsible for each of the seminars. Those interested in attending one of the seminars should visit the League’s website.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with QBP in our efforts to make biking better and more accessible to more people,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “In our shared goals of building a more bicycle friendly America for everyone, expanding the accessibility of bike education is a critical element to cultivating a more inclusive biking community.”