News

Professional rider arrested in Andorra on domestic abuse charges

The 29-year-old from Australia appeared in court Thursday morning being arrested by police for suspected domestic abuse.

A professional cyclist has appeared in court in Andorra accused of “assaulting his partner”, according to reports in the local media.

ATV and Poble Andorrà both report that a male Australian rider, who resides in Andorra, was arrested in La Massana on suspicion of domestic abuse Wednesday at 16:00 CEST.

The name of the rider in question, nor the cycling discipline they ride, has not been published but Poble Andorrà states that the individual arrested was a 29-year-old.

He appeared in court Thursday morning on a charge of a “crime against physical and moral integrity in the home”.

According to the reports, the woman was seen by members of the public in a distressed state in the street. She was taken to “a safe place” before the police were called.

Police subsequently took a statement from the suspect before arresting him.

The principality of Andorra is a popular place for professional riders to live due to its location in the Pyrenees. According to local reports, upwards of 60 pros live in the region.

