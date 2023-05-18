Pro bike check: Michael Matthews’ Giant Propel Advanced SL

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Michael Matthews is always a threat in a grand tour.

Need proof? Just look at his performance at stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia where he pipped Mads Pedersen for his third career individual Giro stage win.

The 32-year-old Australian sprinter is racing this year’s Giro aboard the Giant Propel Advanced SL, the aero bike of choice for his Jayco-AlUla team.

The bike is built with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Cadex wheels and saddle, and Vittoria tires. Take a look below for a full gallery of Michael Matthews’ Giant Propel Advanced SL race bike for the Giro d’Italia.

Michael Matthews’ Giant Propel Advanced SL is built with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Cadex wheels and saddle, and Vittoria tires. (Photo: Zac Williams)

Officially, Jayco rides Giant and Cadex tires, but Matthews was running 28c Vittoria Corsa Pro tires set up tubeless. Things have certainly changed quickly around tire choice these past few seasons. (Photo: Zac Williams)

Matthews opts for 54/40T chainrings on a Shimano Dura-Ace power meter crankset. (Photo: Zac Williams)

Matthews is running a thoroughly modern drop bar with the addition of satellite sprint shifters. (Photo: Zac Williams)

Those brake hoods are quite toed in, something you generally only see on pro setups. Giant supplies the handlebar tape in addition to the frame. (Photo: Zac Williams)

The Cadex Boost has been around for a few years, but this one looks different, with the back of the saddle kicking up considerably more than the Boost saddle. Could a new saddle be on the way? (Photo: Zac Williams)

The Cadex 50 Ultra wheels, like the name suggests, are 50mm deep and are a good choice for sprint stages. (Photo: Zac Williams)

One unusual touch for an aero bike in this day and age is the non-aerodynamic handlebar. The stem and handlebar are also two different components rather than integrated. The computer mount is nicely attached to the stem, however. (Photo: Zac Williams)

One more angle in all its aero glory. (Photo: Zac Williams)

