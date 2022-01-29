Primož Roglič, Jumbo-Visma set light to twittersphere with comedy video

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

If you thought Primož Roglič was dry and dour, think again.

Roglič stars in a team video released this week that sees him delivering a series of tips to Jumbo-Visma’s speed-skating partner squad ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics.

The comedy film starts off with Roglič confirming “it’s a well-kept secret, I used to be a ski jumper … I know, it’s a big shock” to a small crew of teammates including Sepp Kuss, Steven Kruijswijk, and Robert Gesink.

The Slovenian goes on to deliver a five-point lecture for success that includes “don’t crash,” and “ask Wout [van Aert] to do everything.” The speech is accompanied by a compilation of highs and lows from Jumbo-Visma’s rollercoaster ride through recent racing seasons.

And to close off the tips? “And remember, if you don’t succeed in Beijing, you can always try a different sport, just like me,” Roglič says.

And yes, there’s footage of ski jumping.

The video soon went viral on Twitter, being shared thousands of times worldwide.

If you didn’t see the video doing the rounds on social media already, it’s well worth a watch: