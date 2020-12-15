Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar both awarded Slovenian Cyclist of the Year

It was only a nail-biting time trial in France that could split Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar apart.

The Slovenian Cycling Association has had similar trouble separating their two Tour de France stars, and so has handed them both the title of Slovenian Cyclist of the Year in its annual awards.

Eugenia Bujak won the award for Female Cyclist of the Year, with Luka Mezgec and Jan Tratnik also recognized for successful seasons.

Roglič and Pogačar closed out the season one-two in the WorldTour rankings in what was a bumper year for Slovenian cycling.

Roglič scooped the biggest haul of points having ridden high from August through November, collecting a Vuelta a España title and victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège along the way. Tour champ Pogačar came hot on his elder’s heels in the standings – based on points awarded for top race positions – to take second place.

“The Tour came and we both raced excellently in what was an unforgettable season,” Pogačar said at an online awards ceremony. “I am really honored that together with Primož we both receive this award.”

Pogačar and Roglic’s slew of success this season landed Slovenia a second-place behind France in the WorldTour rankings – not so bad for a nation of only 2.0 million.

“It was an amazing season,” Roglic said, who has won the title every year since 2016. “Amazing how all Slovenians performed in all races. We can be really proud of what we have achieved.”

The Olympic Games will be front and center of both riders’ seasons in 2021, with Pogačar also intent on defending his yellow jersey in France in the weeks before the Tokyo Games.

“Everything will revolve around the Tour de France,” Pogačar said. “We have four riders for the Olympics, I hope to be among them, I probably will. If I ride the Tour well, I can also be solid at the Olympics.”

Slovenian Cycling Awards 2020

Award for special achievements: Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott): twice second at the Tour de France and second place at the Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France, Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-McLaren) for stage victory at the Giro d’Italia

Best female road cyclist: Eugenia Bujak (Ale-BTC Ljubljana)

Best male road cyclists: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team-Emirates), Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)