Pogačar betters Roglič to win Slovenian national time trial

It’s even-stevens between Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič as the Slovenian stars look toward the WorldTour calendar restarting.

One week after Pogačar found himself second behind grand tour rival Roglič at the Slovenian national road race, the 21-year-old reversed the result at the national time trial, beating the Jumb0-Visma rider by nine seconds. Pogačar also won the 2019 race, though Roglič did not participate that year.

“After second place last week, coming back and taking the win felt really nice,” Pogačar said. “It was a course I knew very well and we had trained a lot on it during the week.”

The result came as a surprise given Roglič’s time trial palmarès, which includes a second place in the 2017 world championships, and victories against the clock at the Vuelta a España and Giro d’Italia.

The 15.7-kilometer course was split into two, with a 7.0 km climb out of the gate and flatter finish. Perhaps tellingly, Pogačar chose to change bikes at the transition after the climb whereas Roglic took the whole race on his time trial bike.

Jan Polanc, also of UAE-Team Emirates, took third, having also opted to change bikes midway. He placed sixth in last week’s road race.

“Jan has showed his form is coming really good too,” Pogačar said. “He worked hard last week for me in the road race and to get the bronze is really nice for the team also.”

It was a happy day all-round in the Pogačar household, with his girlfriend Urska Zigart (Ale-BTC Ljubljana) winning the women’s race.