Podcast: VeloNews magazine merges with Peloton magazine

VeloNews and Peloton have been teammates under the Outside umbrella since January of 2021. Now, in January of 2022, VeloNews magazine is merging into Peloton magazine. Further, authors and photographers from our sister brand CyclingTips are also now contributing their talents to the new Peloton magazine.

To talk about the history and future of VeloNews and Peloton, host Ben Delaney is joined by Peloton founder Brad Roe.

Also joining the show are two journalists who worked for VeloNews for many years: CyclingTips editor in chief Caley Fretz and Peloton senior editor John Wilcockson. John has decades of history covering the sport — including four years when he followed the Tour de France on his bicycle with a typewriter!

VeloNews members will now get the best of VeloNews, CyclingTips, and Peloton in one beautiful Peloton magazine six times per year at a minimum of 132 pages. (VeloNews subscribers received an email with full details on Dec. 23.)

VeloNews.com and CyclingTips.com will continue on as normal.