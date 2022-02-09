Become a Member

News

Podcast: Meet new VeloNews editor Daniel Benson

Hear the veteran journalist's thoughts on the 2022 road reason, rider salaries, the best races to watch, and why early season races matter.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Veteran cycling journalist Daniel Benson is the new editor in chief of VeloNews. Daniel comes to VeloNews after 14 years at Cyclingnews, where he was editor in chief for the past seven years.

On this podcast, Daniel and host Ben Delaney talk about the 2022 road reason, rider salaries, the best races to watch, and why early season races matter.

