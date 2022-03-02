Podcast: Five lessons from four days of Belgian racing on ‘opening weekend’

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The classics season officially kicked off with four races packed into two days: the men’s and women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and Omloop van het Hageland. VeloNews’ Sadhbh O’Shea was in Gent, Belgium, for the weekend, covering the races and talking to the riders.

Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert rode away with the big prize of the weekend, and Fabio Jakobsen saved face for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl on Sunday. Has the balance of power at the classics shifted?

O’Shea also recounts the most recent battle in the ongoing clash of titans in women’s racing between Annemiek van Vleuten and Demi Vollering.

Tune in for five hot takes from Opening Weekend – what the big stories were, and what they mean for the next few months of racing.