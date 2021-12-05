Become a Member

News

Peter Sagan saddles up with Sportful for mammoth 10-year partnership

Slovak superstar extends long-running relationship with Italian apparel brand.

Peter Sagan may not win as many races as he used to, but the Slovak is still a hit with the sponsors.

Sagan confirmed this week that he has extended his long partnership with Italian cycling and ski apparel brand Sportful for a further 10 years.

“Sportful is a real family for me and it’s a real pleasure to be one of them for another ten years,” Sagan wrote alongside a video on Instagram.

“We’ve always been riding together and we’re pretty sure that the next ten years won’t be the last. I’m really proud to announce this and I would like to thank all the Sportful guys that realized this video for and with me. It has been a real pleasure.”

Sportful supported Sagan’s former team Bora-Hansgrohe since 2017 and will be joining the triple world champ in his move to Team TotalEnergies in 2022. Sagan’s long-time bike partner Specialized also makes the jump to the French team.

Sagan’s huge trophy cabinet, quirky character and swaggering style make him a favorite for brands looking for a marketable face. He also has links with 100% sunglasses and Osmo hydration products, and puts his name to signature-range shoes, shades and more.

The new decade-long contract with Sportful will see Sagan wielding his huge off-bike influence in his life after the peloton.

“The relationship with Peter has always been above all on a human level rather than just a professional one. Linking with him is an important but completely natural step for anyone who knows what kind of relationship Peter has with the company – both with ownership and with the employees,” Sportful chief Dario Cremonese told the media.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome him among us and to know that we will be able to do so for the next 10 years – along with many other initiatives we have in store – is a pride and a privilege.”

 

