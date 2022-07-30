Peter Sagan planning to ‘party’ at E-mountain bike world championships

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Peter Sagan is planning to blow away the post-Tour de France cobwebs with a dive into the E-MTB worlds next month.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported the Slovak will take the start of the e-mountain bike race at the Les Gets world championships on August 26.

“I can’t be competitive and I’m not going for that,” Sagan told Gazzetta. “For me it will be a party, a way to give the fans back at least some of the affection they give me.”

Sagan is no stranger to the rough stuff after regular jaunts on his full fleet of bikes. An apperance at the MTB Olympics in Rio 2016 and recent ride at the Unbound Gravel 100 are among his multi-surfaced palmarès.

The 32-year-old’s decision to press the accelerator at Les Gets is reported to be a brainwave of bike sponsor Specialized and long-time backers 100% sunglasses and Sportful clothing.

Sagan flew pretty far from the radar in his 11th Tour this month in a part of his hotly-hyped first season for TotalEnergies.

Five top-six finishes but no trips to the podium saw the former green jersey dominator usurped by a new generation as he reeled from what was his third brush with COVID in June.

Currently training at altitude in the U.S., Sagan will boot back to race mode at the Bemer Cyclassic on August 21 before charging his motor for the e-worlds the following week.

Sagan is slated to close his season at the Canadian one-dayers and the road worlds, all races he won before. Perhaps some e-bike partying will recharge his mojo ahead of his high-profile fall.