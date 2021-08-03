Peter Sagan pens contract with Team TotalEnergies in ‘new adventure’

Peter Sagan will ride for Team TotalEnergies in 2022.

The Slovakian rider has been linked with a move to the Jean-René Bernaudeau-run squad for several months, but the team confirmed Tuesday that it had secured the former three-time world champion on a two-year deal.

Bora-Hansgrohe had already confirmed last month that Sagan would be leaving its team after five years.

Joining Sagan at the team from Bora-Hansgrohe will be longtime support riders Maciej Bodnar and the Italian Daniel Oss.

“This new adventure is very exciting. Jean-René is a manager who wants to change the lines in the world of cycling, I hope to be able to help this team to achieve it, and to win many races under these new colors. For now, of course, I remain focused on the end-of-season goals with my current team, and I will join my new formation with a winning spirit this winter,” Sagan said.

Along with the signing of Sagan, Bodnar, and Oss, the team has announced a slate change of many equipment suppliers. Specialized, a brand heavily connected with Sagan, will replace the team’s current ride of choice Willier Triestina.

Specialized will also supply the team’s helmets shoes and tires, while the squad will use Roval wheels and components and wear Sportful clothing.

The roster on the team has been predominantly French throughout its 21-year existence. However, it has signed a lot more international riders in recent years. Sagan is a continuation of that as the gas giant Total has pumped an increasing amount of money into the squad.

“Recruiting Peter is obviously an incredible source of pride. He is undoubtedly the most popular runner in the world, he is an exceptional talent, he makes us change dimension. This recruitment is above all the marker of a sporting ambition,” Bernaudeau said of the signing. “Peter is a huge competitor, everyone knows that, and above all, he will bring us victories: we are counting on him for that.

“Peter will be a key part of our system on the classics and the Tour. He will bring us a lot sporting also through his experience and will help us to move the group forward. This is a page that we are writing with four hands, with our sponsor TotalEnergies, the Specialized team, and with Peter himself. We all share the same desire: to understand the changes in our world and to invent the future, sometimes with a bit of non-conformism.”

Team TotalEnergies is currently registered as a ProTeam in the second tier of cycling, but the move to sign Sagan could see it jump up to WorldTour level. However, with a name such as Sagan on the roster, it could still gain entry into most of the top races.