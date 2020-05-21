Peter Sagan comes out top in list of WorldTour’s highest earners

Peter Sagan has the race-winning legs, the superstar charisma, and according to a report published Wednesday, a super-size bank account too. The Slovakian has come out top in a list of high-earning pros, netting a reported €5.0m euro ($5.5m USD) per year.

Team Ineos pair Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas round out the podium behind him, taking home €4.5m / ($4.9m) and €3.5m ($3.8m) respectively. It may come as no surprise that the list is stacked full of Ineos names, with Egan Bernal, Michał Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz all inside the top 10. The British superteam is shelling out a total of €15.3m ($16.8m) per year for those five riders alone.

The report, published by L’Equipe Wednesday, highlights the disparity in team budgets across the peloton – while Ineos is spending €15.3m ($16.8m) on its top names, Jumbo-Visma is the only other team to have more than one rider on the list. Recent reports suggest that Ineos’ budget for 2020 is around €45 ($50m).

One surprise in the top end of the list is struggling Sardinian Fabio Aru in sixth place, while his breakout teammate Tadej Pogačar failed to make the top-15.

Highest-paid riders in 2020, per L’Equipe: