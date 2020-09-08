Patrick Schelling banned four months for ‘non-intentional violation’ after positive test for asthma drug

Swiss rider Patrick Schelling has been handed a four-month ban by the UCI having returned a positive test for terbutaline, a prohibited asthma drug. The governing body described the incident as “a non-intentional anti-doping rule violation.”

The 30-year-old Israel Start-Up Nation rider returned a positive having been tested on February 24, and received a ban from May 18 through September 17. His results from Tour of Rwanda this February have also been voided.

The UCI stated Tuesday that the case “has been resolved by way of an acceptance of consequences.”

Terbutaline is on the UCI’s list of prohibited substances, which is maintained by WADA. The substance can only be used with a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). The team state that Schelling did not declare his use of Terbutaline to them and they had no TUE in place.

“We accept the sanction by the UCI, which was imposed in accordance with the Anti-Doping Rules,” read a statement from Israel Start-Up Nation on Tuesday. “ISN will deal with this internally to ensure that such violations are not repeated.”

“I have suffered from asthma since childhood,” Schelling said. “It was an unintentional mistake to use a non-allowed asthma spray, and I would like to apologize to the authorities, to the team, and to the whole cycling family. It has never been my intention to damage the image of cycling, I regret my wrongdoing and I take full responsibility for my error in judgment.”

Schelling joined Israel Start-Up Nation at the start of the season having transferred from continental squad Team Vorarlberg Santic.