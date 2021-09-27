Paris-Roubaix ticker: Greg Van Avermaet admits it was ‘difficult to miss worlds’

Greg Van Avermaet headlines Ag2r-Citroën

After being overlooked for road worlds by Belgian coaches, Greg Van Avermaet is back in action this weekend at Paris-Roubaix.

The 2017 winner will headline Ag2r-Citroën at the race, team officials confirmed Monday.

“After a few difficult weeks, I was happy to regain some good sensations during the last stage of the Benelux Tour, racing on roads that I know by heart,” Van Avermaet said. “My recent form was not good enough for me to be selected for the world championships in Belgium. I have been part of the national team since 2007 and it was a bit difficult for me to miss this edition.”

Also riding for the French team will be Oliver and Lawrence Naesen, Michael Schär, Gijs Van Hoecke, Stan Dewulf, and Damien Touzé.

“Despite everything, I will be happy to see Roubaix again after 18 months of waiting,” Van Avermaet said. “I would have preferred to race it in the spring, especially since my form was good which my third place at Ronde Van Vlaanderen proved, but that’s how it goes.

“Paris-Roubaix, even in October, remains a very important moment of the season,” he said. “I really want to perform well through the end of the season and resume training for 2022 with high ambitions.”