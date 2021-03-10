Paris-Nice Stage 4: Primož Roglič drops the entire field in first climbing test
Stefan Bessinger hands over race lead to the Slovenian from Team Jumbo-Visma.
In the first test of climbers’ legs at the 2021 Paris Nice, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took the stage 4 win, on an uphill attack at 3km to go.
Waiting until the final, steep climb, Roglič set a pace off the front of the group which none could match. Roglič also earned the lead of green jersey classification, when he came through several intermediate sprint points ahead of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).
“I’m happy about the result already. Yesterday was a nice one, I showed myself that we were working good, so it is beautiful. I’m super happy that we have two wins for our team today,” Roglic said. “It was a hard day, with something for me definitely. It was beautiful that I could finish it off. Definitely, the goal is to have [the jersey] in Nice. We deserve it and have a strong team.”
Noticeably absent from the fight to the finish was Tao Geoghegan Hart the leader of Team Ineos Grenadiers. The young Briton crashed on the penultimate descent, alongside David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ). TV cameras caught sight of him drifting off the back of the peloton while clutching his hand.
Geoghegan Hart abandoned shortly after the crash and was taken to a hospital for examination.
Not our race this year. Sadly stage four concludes at #ParisNice without @taogeoghegan.
The young Brit was forced to abandon following a crash in the closing kilometres.
He will now head to hospital for further assessment. Medical update to follow later. pic.twitter.com/O8TaXk6rvu
— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) March 10, 2021
How it happened
A break established a three-minute gap by the time the peloton rode through the 60km to go mark.
Oliver Naesen (AG2R-Citroën), J.J. Rojas (Movistar Team), Fabian Doubey (Total Direct Énergie), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech)
The group worked well together until a small climb at 50km to go in which Doubey — wearing the polka dots of the leader of the KOM competition — cracked. The lead group came apart and was one by one reeled into the main group.
By the base of the next, penultimate climb, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) wearing the green jersey was popped out of the main group, along with Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers), as well as Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Seeing a chance to go it alone, Bernard went into time trial mode into the climb, over the summit, and down the back side of the rise.
While chasing on the high-speed descent, Geoghegan Hart appeared to strike a pedal on a steep and tight corner and went down. David Gaudu (Groupama_FDJ) went off the road trying to avoid him. Both riders were back on bikes quickly, but it was clear that the Ineos Grendadier rider was struggling.
Landed on my head today. Thank you @INEOSGrenadiers & the medical team for putting my long-term welfare first when it was clear I wasn’t 100%. Little rest, no screen-time & hopefully back soon ❤️. Ciao all 👋 x
— Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeoghegan) March 10, 2021
Rémi Cavagna, who posted a very fast time trial the previous day, attacked the main group at 15km to go, right after the previous descent.
Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) gave chase and caught up with Cavagna — about one min behind Bernard — while Gaudu made his way into the back of the peloton, seemingly to have recovered from his off-road exploit.
The two brought Bernard to within a dozen seconds, when on the next rise, Cavagna appeared to have a mechanical and was stuck in a very large gear, unable to effectively pedal uphill.
Sanchez left the Cavagna behind and caught up with Bernard, while the American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) in fourth place on the GC, and Roglič went to the front of the main group, about 30 seconds back of the lead two riders.
At the base of the final climb, Jumbo-Visma had put Roglič into position, just six wheels back.
Sánchez was caught with 4km to go when Pierre Latour (Total Direct Énergie) attacked and was immediately countered by an explosive move by Roglič, who went up the road with no one on his wheel.
Jai Hindley (Team DSM) took a moment to respond and was joined by 2020 Paris-Nice winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and a handful of others, but it was too late to bring back the Slovenian from Team Jumbo-Visma.
Roglič rode solo from 3.5km to the finish line.
“Obviously I’m more happy about my result, I proved to myself I was in good shape,” said Roglič. “It’s beautiful and I’m super happy for the team.”
McNulty, now third on the general classification, was pleased with the move up the rankings, while also acknowledged he was not in the best position for the field sprint.
“I started relatively early and had no gear in the house today. However, I am happy with the form and I also had very good legs today,” he said. “I started with classification ambitions on this Paris-Nice and it is nice to know that I am now on the right track.”
What’s to come
Stage 5, Thursday is a 200km mostly-flat route, and the sprinters will be looking to prise that green jersey off the shoulders of Roglič.
The route will trace through some of the same roads as ridden in the recent Boucles Drôme Ardèche.
Paris-Nice Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:49:36
|2
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:12
|3
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:12
|4
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:12
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:12
|6
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:12
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|8
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:16
|9
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:16
|10
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:16
|11
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16
|12
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|13
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:16
|14
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:21
|15
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:21
|16
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|17
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:24
|19
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:26
|20
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|21
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:28
|22
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:32
|23
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:53
|24
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:53
|25
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:53
|26
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:07
|27
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07
|28
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:20
|29
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:22
|30
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:22
|31
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:33
|32
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:41
|33
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43
|34
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43
|35
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:43
|36
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:54
|37
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:05
|38
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:07
|39
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:50
|40
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:48
|41
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|3:48
|42
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:48
|43
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:40
|44
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:47
|45
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:47
|46
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5:47
|47
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:47
|48
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:48
|49
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|7:24
|50
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:31
|51
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:31
|52
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:40
|53
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|7:41
|54
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:41
|55
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|7:41
|56
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:45
|57
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:46
|58
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|7:56
|59
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:56
|60
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:56
|61
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:56
|62
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:56
|63
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:56
|64
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:56
|65
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:56
|66
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:56
|67
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:56
|68
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:56
|69
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:56
|70
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:06
|71
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:28
|72
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:28
|73
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:01
|74
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:01
|75
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:49
|76
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:49
|77
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10:49
|78
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:49
|79
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:02
|80
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|12:02
|81
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|12:42
|82
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:42
|83
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:22
|84
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:22
|85
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:22
|86
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:22
|87
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:22
|88
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:22
|89
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:22
|90
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:22
|91
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:22
|92
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:22
|93
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:22
|94
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:22
|95
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:22
|96
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:53
|97
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:53
|98
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:57
|99
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:57
|100
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:10
|101
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:27
|102
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:27
|103
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:27
|104
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|17:27
|105
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:27
|106
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:27
|107
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:27
|108
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|17:27
|109
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|17:27
|110
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:27
|111
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:31
|112
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18:46
|113
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:48
|114
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:48
|115
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:57
|116
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:57
|117
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:55
|118
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:55
|119
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:55
|120
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|20:55
|121
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:55
|122
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:55
|123
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:55
|124
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|20:55
|125
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|20:55
|126
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|20:55
|127
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:55
|128
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:55
|129
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:55
|130
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|20:55
|131
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:55
|132
|MORA Sebastián
|Movistar Team
|20:55
|133
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:55
|134
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22:00
|135
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:00
|136
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:00
|137
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:00
|138
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:00
|139
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:00
|140
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:00
|141
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:00
|142
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|22:00
|143
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|22:00
|144
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:00
|145
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:00
|146
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|22:00
|147
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:00
|148
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|22:00
|149
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|22:00
|150
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:00
|151
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:13
|152
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|34:51
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:26:40
|2
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:35
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:37
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:41
|5
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:43
|6
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:58
|7
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|1:05
|8
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09
|9
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:11
|10
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:12
|11
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13
|12
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|13
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:15
|14
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:31
|16
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:36
|17
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:37
|18
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37
|19
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:43
|20
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:44
|21
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:44
|22
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:45
|23
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:51
|24
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:51
|25
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:55
|26
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|2:02
|27
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:03
|28
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:04
|29
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:20
|30
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:21
|31
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|32
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:27
|33
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:33
|34
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:39
|35
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:52
|36
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:12
|37
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:15
|38
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:51
|39
|HIVERT Jonathan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:13
|40
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:20
|41
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:30
|42
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|5:31
|43
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:56
|44
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:26
|45
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:29
|46
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:33
|47
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:38
|48
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|7:45
|49
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:02
|50
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:03
|51
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:06
|52
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:25
|53
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:37
|54
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:38
|55
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|8:44
|56
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:49
|57
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|8:50
|58
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:52
|59
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:57
|60
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:12
|61
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:18
|62
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:18
|63
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:26
|64
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:36
|65
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:43
|66
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:48
|67
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|9:57
|68
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:13
|69
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:26
|70
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:28
|71
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:48
|72
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:02
|73
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:09
|74
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:41
|75
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:52
|76
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:59
|77
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12:46
|78
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:54
|79
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|13:17
|80
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13:20
|81
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:54
|82
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:24
|83
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:35
|84
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:39
|85
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:00
|86
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:10
|87
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:10
|88
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:12
|89
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:20
|90
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:27
|91
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:42
|92
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:17
|93
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16:18
|94
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:34
|95
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:35
|96
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:04
|97
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:01
|98
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:06
|99
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:19
|100
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|18:32
|101
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:46
|102
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:07
|103
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:10
|104
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|19:18
|105
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|19:24
|106
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:37
|107
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:51
|108
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:54
|109
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:09
|110
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:30
|111
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:41
|112
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:48
|113
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:14
|114
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|21:31
|115
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|21:40
|116
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:46
|117
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:49
|118
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|21:51
|119
|MORA Sebastián
|Movistar Team
|22:12
|120
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:19
|121
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:19
|122
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:20
|123
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:21
|124
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:29
|125
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:32
|126
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:32
|127
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|22:32
|128
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:36
|129
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:37
|130
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:45
|131
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|22:50
|132
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:59
|133
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|22:59
|134
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:05
|135
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:09
|136
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|23:23
|137
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:34
|138
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:41
|139
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:44
|140
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:52
|141
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:54
|142
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:58
|143
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|24:02
|144
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|24:04
|145
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:26
|146
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|29:50
|147
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|29:58
|148
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:05
|149
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:48
|150
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|31:16
|151
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|39:47
|152
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|46:45
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|3
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|19
|5
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|6
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|15
|7
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13
|8
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|9
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|10
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|11
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|9
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|13
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|14
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|15
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7
|16
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|17
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|18
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|19
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|20
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|21
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|22
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|23
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|24
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|25
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|26
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|27
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|28
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|29
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|31
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|32
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|33
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|34
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|35
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|36
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|37
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|38
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|39
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|40
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|-3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:27:17
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:04
|3
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:21
|4
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:32
|5
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:36
|6
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|7
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:07
|8
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14
|9
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1:25
|10
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:43
|11
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:56
|12
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:26
|13
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:00
|14
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|8:07
|15
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:12
|16
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12:09
|17
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|12:40
|18
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:42
|19
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:09
|20
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|18:47
|21
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:17
|22
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|20:54
|23
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|21:14
|24
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:55
|25
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|22:46
|26
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:15
|27
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|29:13
|28
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|29:21
|29
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|46:08
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|2
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|3
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|5
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|7
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|8
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|10
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|2
|11
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2
|12
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|13
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|14
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|15
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|16
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|17
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40:22:25
|2
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:38
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:47
|4
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:46
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.