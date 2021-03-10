News

Paris-Nice Stage 4: Primož Roglič drops the entire field in first climbing test

Stefan Bessinger hands over race lead to the Slovenian from Team Jumbo-Visma.

In the first test of climbers’ legs at the 2021 Paris Nice, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took the stage 4 win, on an uphill attack at 3km to go.

Waiting until the final, steep climb, Roglič set a pace off the front of the group which none could match. Roglič also earned the lead of green jersey classification, when he came through several intermediate sprint points ahead of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

“I’m happy about the result already. Yesterday was a nice one, I showed myself that we were working good, so it is beautiful. I’m super happy that we have two wins for our team today,” Roglic said. “It was a hard day, with something for me definitely. It was beautiful that I could finish it off. Definitely, the goal is to have [the jersey] in Nice. We deserve it and have a strong team.”

Noticeably absent from the fight to the finish was Tao Geoghegan Hart the leader of Team Ineos Grenadiers. The young Briton crashed on the penultimate descent, alongside David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ). TV cameras caught sight of him drifting off the back of the peloton while clutching his hand.

Geoghegan Hart abandoned shortly after the crash and was taken to a hospital for examination.

How it happened

A break established a three-minute gap by the time the peloton rode through the 60km to go mark.

Oliver Naesen (AG2R-Citroën), J.J. Rojas (Movistar Team), Fabian Doubey (Total Direct Énergie), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech)

The group worked well together until a small climb at 50km to go in which Doubey — wearing the polka dots of the leader of the KOM competition — cracked. The lead group came apart and was one by one reeled into the main group.

By the base of the next, penultimate climb, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) wearing the green jersey was popped out of the main group, along with Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers), as well as Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Seeing a chance to go it alone, Bernard went into time trial mode into the climb, over the summit, and down the back side of the rise.

While chasing on the high-speed descent, Geoghegan Hart appeared to strike a pedal on a steep and tight corner and went down. David Gaudu (Groupama_FDJ) went off the road trying to avoid him. Both riders were back on bikes quickly, but it was clear that the Ineos Grendadier rider was struggling.

Rémi Cavagna, who posted a very fast time trial the previous day, attacked the main group at 15km to go, right after the previous descent.

Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) gave chase and caught up with Cavagna — about one min behind Bernard — while Gaudu made his way into the back of the peloton, seemingly to have recovered from his off-road exploit.

The two brought Bernard to within a dozen seconds, when on the next rise, Cavagna appeared to have a mechanical and was stuck in a very large gear, unable to effectively pedal uphill.

Sanchez left the Cavagna behind and caught up with Bernard, while the American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) in fourth place on the GC, and Roglič went to the front of the main group, about 30 seconds back of the lead two riders.

At the base of the final climb, Jumbo-Visma had put Roglič into position, just six wheels back.

Primož Roglič soloed to the stage 4 win at the 2021 Paris-Nice, on an attack at 3.5km to go. Photo: James Startt

Sánchez was caught with 4km to go when Pierre Latour (Total Direct Énergie) attacked and was immediately countered by an explosive move by Roglič, who went up the road with no one on his wheel.

Jai Hindley (Team DSM) took a moment to respond and was joined by 2020 Paris-Nice winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and a handful of others, but it was too late to bring back the Slovenian from Team Jumbo-Visma.

Roglič rode solo from 3.5km to the finish line.

“Obviously I’m more happy about my result, I proved to myself I was in good shape,” said Roglič. “It’s beautiful and I’m super happy for the team.”

McNulty, now third on the general classification, was pleased with the move up the rankings, while also acknowledged he was not in the best position for the field sprint.

“I started relatively early and had no gear in the house today. However, I am happy with the form and I also had very good legs today,” he said. “I started with classification ambitions on this Paris-Nice and it is nice to know that I am now on the right track.”

What’s to come

Stage 5, Thursday is a 200km mostly-flat route, and the sprinters will be looking to prise that green jersey off the shoulders of Roglič.

The route will trace through some of the same roads as ridden in the recent Boucles Drôme Ardèche.

2021 Paris-Nice stage 5 Photo: Courtesy ASO

Paris-Nice Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4:49:36
2SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:12
3MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:12
4BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:12
5VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:12
6HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:12
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:16
8PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:16
9LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:16
10IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:16
11PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:16
12HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:16
13BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:16
14MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:21
15HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:21
16JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:24
17VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:24
18MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:24
19MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:26
20O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:28
21SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:28
22GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:32
23NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:53
24KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:53
25HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:53
26ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:07
27ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:07
28HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:20
29VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:22
30CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:22
31TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:33
32POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:41
33BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:43
34COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:43
35VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix1:43
36JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:54
37MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:05
38DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:07
39BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:50
40EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo3:48
41ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team3:48
42DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic3:48
43NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team4:40
44LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech5:47
45SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech5:47
46ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5:47
47DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers5:47
48OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma6:48
49ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS7:24
50TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates7:31
51CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step7:31
52LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step7:40
53GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal7:41
54TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team7:41
55DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange7:41
56PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:45
57RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix7:46
58OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal7:56
59MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo7:56
60SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix7:56
61EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:56
62SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step7:56
63DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step7:56
64SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic7:56
65HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious7:56
66GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team7:56
67ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ7:56
68TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:56
69BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo7:56
70CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo8:06
71PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:28
72ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious9:28
73POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe10:01
74BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation10:01
75THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo10:49
76STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo10:49
77BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM10:49
78KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:49
79DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers12:02
80PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM12:02
81DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal12:42
82VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation12:42
83BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates13:22
84BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Total Direct Energie13:22
85RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic13:22
86DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie13:22
87SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers13:22
88THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix13:22
89KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo13:22
90VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:22
91FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech13:22
92KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ13:22
93GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:22
94ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:22
95AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers13:22
96COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM14:53
97GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe14:53
98TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie15:57
99LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:57
100OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates17:10
101BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic17:27
102CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:27
103HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious17:27
104JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange17:27
105LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix17:27
106MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma17:27
107WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:27
108KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange17:27
109DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal17:27
110DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team17:27
111NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:31
112LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM18:46
113BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step18:48
114BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious18:48
115BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe19:57
116DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix19:57
117MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step20:55
118PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo20:55
119SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ20:55
120EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM20:55
121PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix20:55
122SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ20:55
123DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ20:55
124ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team20:55
125MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team20:55
126EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange20:55
127VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:55
128HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma20:55
129KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates20:55
130VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal20:55
131VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:55
132MORA SebastiánMovistar Team20:55
133SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe20:55
134LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM22:00
135BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation22:00
136RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo22:00
137ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe22:00
138ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation22:00
139WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:00
140GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation22:00
141VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma22:00
142JACOBS JohanMovistar Team22:00
143SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM22:00
144BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation22:00
145ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo22:00
146VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie22:00
147MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe22:00
148BOL CeesTeam DSM22:00
149MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic22:00
150GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ22:00
151BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic24:13
152GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange34:51
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 13:26:40
2SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:35
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:37
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:41
5IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:43
6JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:58
7BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM1:05
8HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:09
9SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:11
10LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1:12
11PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:13
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:15
13HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:15
14KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:20
15MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:31
16O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:36
17GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:37
18BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:37
19VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:43
20MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:44
21HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:44
22NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:45
23VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:51
24CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:51
25PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:55
26HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM2:02
27MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:03
28TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2:04
29POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:20
30MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:21
31ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:24
32ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:27
33COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:33
34JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2:39
35BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:52
36DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates3:12
37VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix3:15
38BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:51
39HIVERT JonathanB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:13
40DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic5:20
41EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo5:30
42ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team5:31
43NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team5:56
44LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech6:26
45DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers6:29
46SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech6:33
47CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step7:38
48ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team7:45
49LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step8:02
50BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8:03
51OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma8:06
52TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates8:25
53TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team8:37
54CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo8:38
55OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal8:44
56GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team8:49
57GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal8:50
58PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:52
59SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic8:57
60SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step9:12
61ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:18
62TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:18
63MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo9:26
64ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ9:36
65EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:43
66DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step9:48
67DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange9:57
68SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix10:13
69RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix10:26
70PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:28
71POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe10:48
72HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious11:02
73ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious11:09
74BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation11:41
75THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo11:52
76STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo11:59
77BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM12:46
78KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:54
79PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM13:17
80DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13:20
81FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech13:54
82BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates14:24
83BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Total Direct Energie14:35
84RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic14:39
85DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers15:00
86SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers15:10
87VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation15:10
88THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix15:12
89ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:20
90GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe15:27
91GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM15:42
92LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:17
93COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM16:18
94KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo16:34
95AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers16:35
96TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie17:04
97MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma18:01
98CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:06
99OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates18:19
100DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal18:32
101DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team18:46
102KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ19:07
103NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:10
104JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange19:18
105KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange19:24
106BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic19:37
107WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:51
108LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix19:54
109BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step20:09
110LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:30
111HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious20:41
112BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious20:48
113PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo21:14
114VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal21:31
115EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange21:40
116DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix21:46
117DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie21:49
118EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM21:51
119MORA SebastiánMovistar Team22:12
120VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:19
121SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ22:19
122HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma22:20
123MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step22:21
124DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ22:29
125PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix22:32
126VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma22:32
127ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team22:32
128WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:36
129BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation22:37
130KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates22:45
131MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team22:50
132SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe22:59
133BOL CeesTeam DSM22:59
134SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ23:05
135GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation23:09
136JACOBS JohanMovistar Team23:23
137BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation23:34
138ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe23:41
139MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic23:44
140MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe23:52
141ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation23:54
142BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe23:58
143SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM24:02
144VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie24:04
145GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ24:26
146ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo29:50
147RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo29:58
148VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:05
149VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:48
150LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels p/b KTM31:16
151BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic39:47
152GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange46:45
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma27
2BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step21
3PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo21
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange19
5BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo15
6BOL CeesTeam DSM15
7COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM13
8SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe12
9CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12
10DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ12
11BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM9
12MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits9
13PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix9
14ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe9
15MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates7
16LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
17BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious7
18VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech6
19GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation5
20HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange5
21DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers5
22DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal5
23GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4
24BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
25DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3
26VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
27PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
28LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step3
29IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech2
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
31LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie2
32NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2
33VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2
34BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation2
35RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1
36POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1
37BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1
38STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1
39SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1
40MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team-3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates 13:27:17
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:04
3JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:21
4HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:32
5PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:36
6GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:38
7MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:07
8VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:14
9HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM1:25
10POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:43
11SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech5:56
12BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo7:26
13TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team8:00
14OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal8:07
15GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team8:12
16BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM12:09
17PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM12:40
18OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates17:42
19DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team18:09
20KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange18:47
21LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix19:17
22VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal20:54
23EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM21:14
24PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix21:55
25JACOBS JohanMovistar Team22:46
26MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe23:15
27ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo29:13
28RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo29:21
29GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange46:08
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
2BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo23
3DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie20
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma10
5NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team7
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe5
7ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
8POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
10BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM2
11ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2
12OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
13DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2
14JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange2
15DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2
16VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1
17ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Astana - Premier Tech 40:22:25
2Bahrain - Victorious2:38
3AG2R Citroën Team2:47
4UAE-Team Emirates3:46

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

