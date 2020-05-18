Panaracer Gravelking SS and SS+ designed for speed in dry conditions

Panaracer’s latest gravel-ready rubber was designed with an eye towards racing in dry conditions.

The Panaracer Gravelking SS and SS+ feature a tread pattern consisting of a smoother, diamond pattern center with aggressive side lugs.

“As more and more races and events appeared on the gravel calendar with a wider variety of terrain, it became apparent that we needed a tire that sat firmly between the slick version of the Gravelking and the more robust Gravelking SK,” said Panaracer’s Jeff Zell. “We performed extensive testing with our gravel team in events like The Mid South, The Hondo, Georgia Grinduro, and others where the SS tire really shines.”

The Gravelking SS tread was produced with Panaracer’s proprietary ZSG (Zero Slip Grip) compound, incorporating a 126TPI casing with a nylon belt for enhanced puncture resistance. The Gravelking SS+ adds a bead-to-bead layer of Panaracer’s ProTite puncture material for even more protection against tread and sidewall cuts.

Both the Panaracer Gravelking SS and SS+ tires will be available in black and brown sidewall options in 700c sizes 28m, 32mm, 35mm, 43mm width; or select 27.5-inch x 1.9 inch (650b x 48) option.

The Panaracer Gravelking SS will be available in early June 2020 and the SS+ in early July, 2020. Pre-sale for both tires is open now on panaracerusa.com.