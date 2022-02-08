Outside Interactive appoints Daniel Benson as VeloNews editor in chief

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Veteran cycling journalist Daniel Benson is the new editor in chief of VeloNews. Benson comes to VeloNews after 14 years at Cyclingnews, where he was editor in chief for the past seven years.

At VeloNews, Benson is responsible for running the global editorial team, commissioning content, enhancing WorldTour coverage, and expanding stories into new fields and disciplines. Benson succeeds Fred Dreier, the VeloNews editor in chief from 2016 to 2021, who is now part of the editorial team at Outside magazine and Outside Online.

“VeloNews has a rich and unrivaled 50-year history within the cycling industry,” Benson said. “The publication has played a huge part in cycling media, not just in the United States, but all over the world, so it’s a great honor to be joining such an incredibly talented and passionate editorial team. I’m looking forward to helping the brand deliver on its continued success while trying to fill some big shoes that Fred Dreier left behind.”

Benson’s sports journalism career of more than two decades includes experience reporting from a dozen Tours de France, several world championships, the Tour Down Under, multiple spring classics, and the London 2012 Olympic Games. While at Cyclingnews, Benson ran the global editorial team and helped establish itself the brand as a leading website for professional road race coverage.

At Outside Interactive, Benson joins Brad Roe of Peloton Magazine and editorial director of Outside’s Cycling Group, along with CyclingTips founder Wade Wallace and CyclingTips editor in chief Caley Fretz. With all three publications under the Outside umbrella, members are receiving the most comprehensive collection of cycling news and memberships globally.

“Daniel’s expertise will remarkably benefit our cycling titles and their audiences,” said Karl Burkat, VP/GM Cycling/Tri Group, Outside Interactive, Inc. “As we continue to deliver stories that resonate with our readers, I’m confident Daniel’s background in sports journalism, paired with his personal passion for cycling, will take our coverage to the next level and provide our readers with the news, inspiration, and resources they need to fuel their rides.”

