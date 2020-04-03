Organizers cancel 2020 Tour of Utah

Organizers have canceled the 2020 Tour of Utah, vowing to return in 2021.

The Tour of Utah has canceled its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said they plan to bring the race back for 2021.

The news was released Friday in an email sent by race management.

“With the best interests of our host communities, riders, cycling fans and partners at heart, the Tour of Utah is focusing on the health and safety of all its participants and has made the difficult decision not to hold its race this August,” said Steve Miller, chairman of the Tour of Utah. “For the past 15 editions, this international cycling event has traveled the scenic byways of Utah, and we will miss gathering communities together to enjoy the race this year.”

The race was slated to run August 3-9 2020, moving up one week in the international schedule from its spot in 2019. The race had also stepped up to the new UCI ProSeries for 2020 — an important designation that made it more attractive to WorldTour teams.

John Kimball, managing director of the race, said the event hopes to renew its partnerships with host communities and pro teams for 2020.

“The Tour of Utah was peaking this year with commitments from 17 teams to race in Utah, including five WorldTour teams, its first-time international designation as a UCI ProSeries event, and a tremendous lineup of communities to host the daily start and finish lines of each stage,” Kimball said.

The announcement marks the latest major cancelation on the 2020 U.S. pro racing schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. In March both the Redlands Bicycle Classic and the Tour of the Gila called off their respective 2020 editions. The entire USA Crits series also halted its early season events.