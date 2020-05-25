Oliver Naesen extends contract for three years

Belgian classics specialist Oliver Naesen, 29, will stay in Ag2r-La Mondiale colors through 2023, the team announced Monday.

“I am very happy to extend for three more seasons,” Naesen said. “Since 2017, the team has not stopped progressing, either in sport or in its structure and approach. Why look elsewhere for what works so well here? The group of classics racers is improving every year and it will be even better in the future. There is a very good atmosphere in the team as well. I am very ambitious for the seasons to come.”

Naesen is the anchor for the team’s ever-improving classics program, and he also provides a winning kick throughout the rest of the calendar.

“Oliver is one of the executives on the team, who has grown up with us,” said team boss Vincent Lavenu. “He is now one of the best classic racers in the world and we will build a successful team by his side so that he can achieve his sporting goals. Beyond his quality as a rider, it’s the man, his values and his joie de vivre, that is such an important element in the life of the whole team.”