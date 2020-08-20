Novo Nordisk extends team sponsorship through 2023

Novo Nordisk announced it is extending its sponsorship of professional cycling teams through 2023.

This sponsorship extension coincides with the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin as well as the company’s 100th anniversary.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Team Novo Nordisk until the end of 2023. Team Novo Nordisk is a role model for many children and adults living with diabetes and is showing to the world how continuous innovation is enabling people with diabetes to live their dreams. With this, our partnership will include both the 100-year celebration of the discovery of insulin as well as the 100 year anniversary of Novo Nordisk as a company,” said Camilla Sylvest, executive vice president for commercial strategy and corporate affairs at Novo Nordisk.

Team Novo Nordisk is the first all-diabetes pro cycling team.

In December 2012, Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk partnered with the professional cycling team Team Type 1 to create Team Novo Nordisk. The team is currently comprised of 16 professional athletes from 12 countries, as well as cultivating a development team and a talent identification pipeline for more than 70 athletes from 25 countries.

“Thanks to Novo Nordisk’s enduring commitment, we have been able to grow this team into a world-class project that competes against the best in the world. With a three-year runway, we can really focus on long-term growth and development of our athletes and the impact that they have on our global diabetes family,” said Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of Team Novo Nordisk.

Mandy Marquardt, a 10-year veteran of Team Novo Nordisk and a member of the United States Cycling national team who is training in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics said, “I’ve been on Team Novo Nordisk for a decade and I’m so grateful that the team and Novo Nordisk have continued to be there every step of the way, while I pursue my Olympic aspirations. I’m proud to represent them and everyone living with diabetes.”