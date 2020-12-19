Novo Nordisk confirms 17-rider roster as American Logan Phippen moves up from devo squad

Team Novo Nordisk will ride into 2021 with a 17-rider roster.

The US continental outfit has renewed a number of existing riders and bumped up Frenchman Lucas Dauge and American Logan Phippen from the development team, awarding both two-year deals.

“Next year, I will be 29 years old and it will be my first season as a professional,” Phippen said. “There were times during my development where I questioned whether I was doing the right thing. I understand now that the process of becoming a cyclist as a career is a pathway that takes time to unfold.

“I know turning pro is going to be a big move when the reality hits, but that is the grounding motivation that keeps me focused on refining my training and all the little things it takes to perform at the top level. I won’t waste this opportunity; it is a dream come true.”

All riders on the team race with diabetes. For 2021, the team is looking to continue its mission to inspire and educate and people affected by the condition.

“Team Novo Nordisk is eager to shift focus to 2021 where the onus will be on celebrating the 100th year anniversary of the discovery of insulin, meaning life for people with diabetes,” read a team statement Friday. “The yearlong celebration is extra meaningful to Team Novo Nordisk’s title sponsor, Novo Nordisk, since its inception in 1923, has remained focused on defeating diabetes by pioneering innovative medicines.”

Team Novo Nordisk achieved only 40 races days across 12 races in 2020 due to coronavirus shutdowns, but managed to salvage a series of top-10s at the International Rhodes Tour and a seventh-place finish at the Circuito de Getxo.

Earlier this year, Novo Nordisk confirmed it would continue backing the race team for the next three years.

“Aside from Covid-19, 2020 has been a pretty stellar year,” said Novo Nordisk CEO and co-founder Phil Southerland. “For our organization, the biggest highlight was Novo Nordisk extending our partnership through 2023. We are incredibly proud to have such an amazing partner to continue changing diabetes for the world.

“We saw tremendous progress within our pipeline, including our biggest Talent ID camp in the team’s history. The development team had a great year of growth and success and the pro team made a solid step forward in confidence.”

Team Novo Nordisk 2021 roster:

Hamish Beadle – NZL

Oliver Behringer – SUI

Mehdi Benhamouda – FRA

Sam Brand – GBR

Stephen Clancy – IRL

Lucas Dauge – FRA

Gerd de Keijzer – NED

Joonas Henttala – FIN

Declan Irvine – AUS

Brian Kamstra – NED

Peter Kusztor – HUN

David Lozano – ESP

Sam Munday – AUS

Andrea Peron – ITA

Logan Phippen – USA

Charles Planet – FRA

Umberto Poli – ITA