Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News
News

Noted Ukraine cyclist killed during combat in war

Kostantin Deneka was a high-profile member of the local cycling community, and fought as part of the Ukraine special forces.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Kostantin Deneka, a noted Ukraine cyclist, was recently killed during combat in the ongoing war against Russian forces, according to media reports. He was 40.

Deneka, who was a top national road racer in the elite and masters categories, was killed during combat on March 31 or April 1 in Bahmut, according to a message posted on Facebook. A funeral was held April 9.

A report, first cited by Bicycling, stated that Deneka was part of a special forces unit of the Ukraine defense intelligence.

“Terrible and painful loss for relatives and the whole cycling community of Ukraine,” read a note posted on the Ukraine cycling federation’s Facebook page. “Defending Bakhmut joined the heavenly protection cycling athlete Kostya Deneka. Eternal glory to the warrior!”

Several other messages on social media cited the combat death.

Deneka raced on an Ukraine national team called Citron, and competed in national races as well as online competitions.

It’s not known how many cyclists have been killed during the combat in the war against the Russian invasion of the Ukraine that started in February 2022.

In March last year, Oleksandr Kulyk, a longtime Ukraine cycling coach and father of 2019 national champion Andriy Kulyk, was killed during a battle near Nyzy in Sumy Oblast in a death noted by UCI president David Lappartient.

Several former and active Ukraine pros have stepped up to help their nation since the invasion of Russian forces.

Trek-Segafredo sport director Yaroslav Popovych has organized several trucks of food, clothes, medicine, and other materials to be transported to the Ukraine border from across Europe.

Ex-pro Andriy Grivko, president of the Ukraine cycling federation, has also been working to help people evacuate dangerous areas as well as putting pressure on the UCI and other international governing bodies to sanction Russia.

 

 

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon