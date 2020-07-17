No quarantine for Colombia’s ‘flight of stars’ this weekend

There won’t be a risk of quarantine for a fleet of superstars flying into Europe this weekend from Colombia.

Team sources confirmed to VeloNews that strict lockdown rules for most incoming travelers will not be applied for Egan Bernal, Rigoberto Urán, Nairo Quintana, and other top cyclists, who join approximately 150 Colombian sport figures and officials set to fly into Spain this weekend.

There was some worry that riders would be required to isolate for two weeks upon arrival to Spain under international travel restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said a deal was worked out between Colombian and Spanish authorities that will allow the riders to transition into European racing schedules without delay.

All passengers on the inbound flight will be tested for COVID-19 and pass a battery of other health controls before being allowed to fly.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Brent Bookwalter also recently returned to Europe from the United States without incident.

Also this week, officials confirmed to VeloNews that Team Ineos’s Richard Carapaz and Jhonatan Narváez flew directly from Ecuador to Europe without incident, and have returned to Andorra to prepare for a return to competition. Carapaz is expected to race the Vuelta a Burgos at the end of July in northern Spain to kick start his abbreviated racing calendar before a defense of his title at the Giro d’Italia in October for the British super-team.