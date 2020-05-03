New WorldTour calendar could see overlapping grand tours and monument clashes

The UCI is currently in the midst of slotting together a revised WorldTour season which will require three grand tours, the monuments, and a host of stage races and other classics to be shoe-horned into a four-month period.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the calendar to be released Tuesday will see the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España overlapping each other, with the Tour of Flanders, Paris Roubaix, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege all falling in the middle of grand tours.

The leaked calendar has the season kick off August 1 on the dirt roads of Strade Bianche, with Milano-Sanremo coming the following weekend. The Tour de France will run August 29 through September 20, as previously confirmed.

A stacked October is where the clashes and overlaps begin. The Giro and Vuelta are set to butt heads, with the Italian race finishing October 25, and the Vuelta starting its 18-day race five days earlier, October 20.

Versatile riders strong in both the grand tours and one-day races are set for some difficult decisions, with the potential calendar showing Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Tour of Flanders both falling within the three weeks slated for the Giro. The final major clash of the calendar reported by AS sees Paris-Roubaix fall in the middle of the Vuelta a España.

The leaked schedule also includes August dates for Tour of Poland and Criterium du Dauphine, and shows Italian race Tirreno-Adriatico being staged in the middle of the Tour de France, running September 8-14.

Whether the dates reported by AS on Sunday hold true or not, the schedule does serve to highlight just how much of a puzzle UCI boss David Lappartient has in front of him. And if we do see clashing grand tours and monuments overlapping stage races when the 2020 season is published on Tuesday, riders are going to have some serious soul-seeking to get stuck into as they figure out their goal races in a truly unprecedented racing year.

The key dates from a calendar seen by AS are as follows: