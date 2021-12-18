New season, new kits for UAE Team ADQ, Lotto Soudal

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

One of the oldest and one of the newest teams in the men’s and women’s peloton revealed new their new kits this week.

The newly reconfigured UAE Team ADQ women’s squad and the long-running men’s crew Lotto Soudal have both shown their new colors for 2022.

UAE Team ADQ, the newly bolstered and Emirati-backed incarnation of Alé-BTC Ljubljana, will bring a fading blue-orange jersey “inspired by the marvelous and breathtaking Emirati sunsets” to the Women’s WorldTour.

The team also confirmed the addition of sovereign wealth fund ADQ as title sponsor when it showed its new look this week.

“We are pleased to announce the 2022 UAE Team ADQ jerseys that the riders will be wearing,” read a short message Thursday. “Thank you ADQ for the sponsorship and for supporting the team in this great adventure.”

Mavi Garcia and former world champ Marta Bastianelli top the sheet of the Italian-influenced roster for 2022. TT powerhouse Marlen Reusser leaves the squad for SD Worx.

Same but (a little bit) different for Lotto-Soudal

Caleb Ewan rockin’ the 2022 Lotto Soudal kit. (Photo: Facepeeters)

Long-established Belgian crew Lotto Soudal will bring more of the same for 2022. The men’s team will keep the predominantly black, red, and white theme that it has stuck with through recent memory, albeit with more red than its 2021 strip.

The team also noted the growing involvement of clothing supplier Vermarc in its stable of men’s and women’s teams for hte coming season.

“The Belgian clothing brand Vermarc Sport will provide the outfit for the Lotto Soudal WorldTeam, the Lotto Soudal Ladies and Lotto Soudal development team,” read a statement Friday.