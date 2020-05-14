New Lance Armstrong documentary to be aired on ESPN

ESPN will be airing a new documentary exploring the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong.

The two-part show is one of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series and will air at 21:00 E.T. on May 30 and June 6. The show will also be available on-demand on ESPN Player.

‘LANCE’ is a two-part, four-hour film that documents the Texan’s rapid rise to fame in his early career, his battles with cancer, his Tour de France titles, and, of course, his dramatic fall.

“Armstrong, along with a collection of teammates, friends, rivals, and journalists, all reflect on his story, creating a fascinating character study, capturing a unique chapter of sports history, and insisting the audience make its own interpretations about the many different sides of a complex saga,” reads ESPN’s description of the show.

The trailer features Armstrong, former-teammate George Hincapie, and former USA Cycling boss Derek Bouchard-Hall. The trailer signs off with Armstrong’s words:

“I’m not going to lie to you. I’m going to tell you my truth.”