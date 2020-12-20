Neve Bradbury, Jay Vine win Zwift Academy finals

Australian youngsters Neve Bradbury and Jay Vine won the Zwift Academy finals Saturday.

Bradbury, 18, earns herself a contract at Canyon-SRAM while Vine, 25, has won a deal with Alpecin-Fenix.

“I’m pretty ecstatic to be honest,” Vine said. “I’m lost for words, I didn’t think that it was going to happen this year. This is just incredible. I can’t wait to get over there, when do I start?!?”

The finals were judged based on data analysis from a series of competitions and workouts. Finalists were also required to go “speed dating” with their prospective new teammates to judge fit with the ethos of the squad.

Last year, Jess Pratt won a deal with Canyon-SRAM and took a top-10 at the Santos Tour Down Under in the winter. She recently represented Australia at the 2020 UCI cycling esports world championships.

Drew Christensen won the men’s final in 2019 and was handed a contract with Team NTT Pro Cycling’s development squad. He will be riding on the Qhubeka continental team in 2021.

And the winner of the Men's 2020 #ZwiftAcademy Road Finals is….. Congrats @JayVine3 on your new @AlpecinCycling pro team contract! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/sdbJ0aN4dM — Zwift (@GoZwift) December 19, 2020

Competitors in the Zwift Academy final:

Women’s finalists

Natalia Franco Villegas, Medellin, Colombia

Kate McCarthy, Hamilton, New Zealand

Eva Marie Hering, Munich, Germany

Nicole Coates, Wiltshire, UK

Neve Bradbury, Melbourne, Australia

Men’s finalists

Lionel Vujasin, Sprimont, Belgium

Jay Vine, Canberra, Australia

Olly Moors, Scaynes Hill, UK

Jochem Kerckhaert, Schoondijke, Netherlands

Damien Clayton, Barnsley, UK