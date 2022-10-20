National Cycling League announces partnership with Medalist Sports

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The National Cycling League (NCL) has announced a partnership with event producer Medalist Sports.

Co-founded by entrepreneur Paris Wallace and NFL agent David Mulugheta, the NCL is a new criterium series set to launch next year. It was unveiled in August and has will have a prize purse of $1 million up for grabs.

Medalist Sports has produced a vast array of events across the U.S., including the Tour of California, the USA Pro Challenge, the Colorado Classic, and the Maryland Cycling Classic, which held its inaugural edition this season.

“Medalist Sports is eager to create safe and exciting racing experiences for all key stakeholders of the National Cycling League, as well as collaborate with our host city and community partners. The team’s focus is to create innovative, impactful, and engaging fan experiences across the country,” Medalist Sports owner, Chris Aronhalt said. “The NCL is the most promising development in American professional cycling in decades.”

The NCL will consist of 10 teams competing across four events in Miami, Atlanta, Denver, and Washington. It will be a team event with the overall winner a squad rather than an individual.

Separate races will be held for men and women, but the winner will be decided by combining the total points from both races. Riders can earn points for their teams by being among the first three to cross the line on each lap with double points awarded on the final time across the line.