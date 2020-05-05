Wahoo Shred Sessions to kick off on Zwift May 6

Say it ain’t so: the gravity mountain bikers are coming to Zwift.

The coronavirus pandemic may be the great equalizer of cycling disciplines, as riders around the world have myriad reasons to hit the indoor trainer. Whether your local government mandates riding inside or the trails have gotten to be too crowded, virtual training and racing have become a safe and social alternative to the real thing. Wahoo has decided to get the mountain bike community online with The Wahoo Shred Sessions, which are set to kick off May 6th and continue every Wednesday and Saturday in May. To accommodate riders in time zones all around the world, there will be three opportunities a day to ride.

Each ride will feature a different pro mountain biker serving as a ride leader. The sessions are intended to be casual and social, ridden at a civil, inclusive pace. For those who want to see how they stack up to the pros in a race-setting, the Wahoo Shred Sessions will conclude with the ‘Royal Rumble’ to give everyone the chance to race each other, just for fun.

Don’t you want to see if two-time downhill world champion and current Enduro World Series champion Sam Hill can hang in the hills of Watopia?

Swiss enduro riders Anita and Caro Gehrig are two of the over 50 pro riders who will participate. Caro said that the stoke for the project has been high from the start.

“When I approached our sponsor Wahoo to organize a single ride for the Enduro World Series riders I never thought a few weeks later we would end up at this and find ourselves with a list of the most decorated riders in the world keen to take part in a whole series!” she said. “With no racing happening it is an amazing opportunity for the athletes and fans alike to ride together. I can’t wait to meet some other riders and MTB fans!”

Complete information on the rides, including a separate list of times in other times zones and instructions for signing up, can be found on the Zwift Wahoo Shred Sessions event page.