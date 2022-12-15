USA Cycling to create MTB-focused satellite office in Bentonville, Arkansas

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

USA Cycling announced on Thursday that Bentonville, Arkansas, will become the official “Home of the U.S. National Mountain Bike Team.”

The U.S. National Mountain Bike Team will utilize Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas’ network of trails and gravel for endurance fitness camps, as well as skills-development camps leading into the World Cup racing season. In addition to national team camps, USA Cycling will also host mountain bike and road junior talent identification and skills camps in Bentonville.

The camps will be made possible through a philanthropic investment by the Walton Family Foundation at the direction of Steuart Walton and Tom Walton, the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation, and the Penner Family Foundation.

“Our long-term goal is for Team USA to win the gold at the 2028 Olympic Games,” said Brendan Quirk, CEO of USA Cycling. “This investment gives us access to the infrastructure and resources we need to support our Under-23 and Junior riders. Developing these up-and-coming riders is a top priority for USA Cycling, now and in the future.”

“Having training and support facilities based in Bentonville will provide our riders with an ideal launching pad to succeed on the world stage,” added Jim Miller, chief of sports performance at USA Cycling.

In addition to serving as the center for its mountain bike operations, the city will also become the national base for its collegiate cycling operations and other functions related to the growth of grassroots bike racing across the country.

“Northwest Arkansas’ incredible network of singletrack trails and gravel roads is the perfect training ground for the National Team,” Quirk said. “Our riders love racing and training in Northwest Arkansas. By deepening our presence here, we’ll make it easier for riders at all levels to get access to our racing development pathway and pursue their athletic goals.”

USA Cycling’s corporate headquarters is in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It also has a European logistics base and rider housing in Sittard, Netherlands.

The Bentonville satellite office will further accelerate the growth of elite American mountain bike athletes and will provide workspace for the mountain bike coaching and support staff.

“Northwest Arkansas, which we affectionately call Oz, is becoming a cornerstone of the U.S. mountain bike racing scene,” said Steuart Walton. “When you add in world cyclocross events and epic gravel riding, you can see how the region is becoming more than a tourism destination. Our hometown is quickly becoming a global hub for both professional cyclists and emerging talent to develop to their fullest potential in the ‘Mountain Biking Capital of the World.’”

“Investing in collegiate cycling is a priority for this effort,” added Tom Walton. “We believe Bentonville is a natural host for this program and are confident this will elevate USA Cycling on the global stage.”