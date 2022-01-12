USA Cycling announces 2022 Pro Cross-Country Tour calendar

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Competitive cross-country mountain bikers can begin pencilling in their 2022 calendars.

On Tuesday, USA Cycling (USAC) announced the calendar for the 2022 Professional Cross-Country Tour (Pro XCT). The series includes events in five states and opens with three days of racing in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this year’s Pro XCT calendar,” said Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling’s director of national events. “Riders will have the opportunity to race at returning venues, as well as a new stop in North Carolina. We had an exciting season last year with Keegan Swenson and Alexis Skarda winning the Elite categories and are looking forward to seeing what happens this season,”

Riders who compete in the Pro XCT series can earn Pro XCT and UCI points throughout the season. At the end of the series, points will be calculated and the top Elite man and woman will be awarded overall titles. Most of the events also carry junior categories.