US Pro Cup cross-country racing returns to Vail Lake, California

After a three-year hiatus, the US Pro Cup will return to Vail Lake this year for an action-packed weekend of UCI cross-country mountain bike racing.

Last held in 2019, the 2023 US Pro Cup p/b Orange Seal returns to the calendar on March 31-April 2 in Temecula, California with pro and amateur short track (XCC) and XCO racing on a new course.

Additionally, all races will be broadcast live.

“We are really excited to be back racing in California, especially after what happened in 2020 with the pandemic,” said Ty Kady, US Pro Cup race director. “We have a brand-new course layout for the UCI and amateur racers which we think will be a big improvement over 2019.

“Also, with the addition of a live stream broadcast of all three days of racing, we want to plant our flag in the ground that the US Pro Cup is back in SoCal where it all began.”

2019 was the last US Pro Cup at Vail Lake (Photo: US Cup)

The races at Vail Lake present a rare opportunity for North American riders to collect precious UCI points before they begin their European World Cup campaigns. With the return of the California event, riders will have two of those opportunities this year as the US Pro Cup p/b Walmart follows in Fayetteville on April 12-16.

“With World Cups and Olympics right around the corner, the US Pro Cup gives me a special opportunity to compete for UCI points on home soil,” said US national champ Savilia Blunk.

“I’m excited to go back to Vail after it was canceled in 2020, and with all the new course changes I have been seeing online, it looks like it will be a much more challenging layout.”

New course layout

The Vail Lake venue has undergone a major facelift for the 2023 US Pro Cup.

In collaboration with former pro BMX racer Eric Carter and the Vailocity crew, the UCI course has been revamped to bring it more in line with a World Cup course in terms of distance, climbing, and technicality.

Carter’s gravity background is also represented in the course’s design and flow, as well as some of the new sections.

Christopher Blevins charging at the 2019 Us Pro Cup (Photo: US Cup)

“Eric Carter has put in hundreds of hours into these new course layouts,” Kady said. “None of this would even be possible without him and his Vailocity crew at the helm. I just threw him UCI specs, new ideas, and he turned that into reality. We are really grateful for EC’s help.”

This year’s UCI XCO course will be 4.8km with 125 meters of climbing per lap. Punchy single track, tricky off-camber descents and a dual jump line will keep things exciting for the racers.

Star-studded women’s field

The event will kick off Friday, March 31 with pro and amateur short track races. Saturday, April 1 will feature all amateur cross-country races, while Sunday, April 2 will see the men’s and women’s C1 XCO races.

The women’s race on Sunday is one not to miss, with former world champion and Olympian Kate Courtney lining up alongside U.S. national cross-country champion Savilia Blunk and Olympian Haley Batten.

Batten and Courtney on the short track in 2019 (Photo: US Cup)

All three women will also race in Fayetteville two weeks later before heading to Europe to begin their World Cup campaigns.

“The depth of U.S. racing is continuing to rise every year, especially in the women’s field,” Batten said. “And this is a fun event for us to race together, push each other, and prepare for the rest of the season!”