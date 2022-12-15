US national champion Savilia Blunk joins Rockrider Pro MTB team

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

American elite cross-country mountain bike national champ Savilia Blunk is joining a pro team in 2023.

The 23-year-old will ride with Rockrider Pro MTB team, based in France. The team debuted last year with five riders — this year, four men and four women will form the eight-rider squad.

Rockrider is the MTB line of French sports retailer Decathlon.

Read also: Savilia Blunk storms to cross-country national title

Blunk, from California, has climbed the mountain bike ladder from high school to the pro ranks. She was part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) in high school and went on to compete at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Blunk owns five national championship titles, most recently claiming the elite cross-country title in 2022 after winning the U23 XC and elite short track (XCC) titles in 2021.

She was second in the elite short track race in 2022.

Read also: Meet Savilia Blunk and Cole Paton, America’s off-road power couple

2022 was Blunk’s first year focusing on elite World Cup racing, and she claimed three top-10 short track finishes. She was also sixth in the cross-country race at Snowshoe.

Blunk also dabbled in domestic off-road as well, racing at The Mid South and Chequamegon, which she won.

She leaves the Orange Seal Off-Road team to join Rockrider.