Trinity Racing launches mountain bike program around Americans Christopher Blevins and Haley Batten

Trinity Racing, the U.K.-based squad that currently boasts a roster featuring ‘cross phenom Tom Pidcock is launching a mountain bike program for the coming season.

Signing Christopher Blevins, the American who finished in second place behind Pidcock at the 2020 UCI U23 world mountain bike championships, the squad also brings aboard Brazilian U23 talent Alex Malacarne. Ben Turner and Cameron Mason, both on the Trinity Racing ‘cross roster will be doing dual duty, joining Belvins and Malacarne on the MTB side.

Haley Batten, a native of Park City, Utah, is joined by the Italian Chiara Teocchi on the women’s squad.

The team’s stated focus will be winning races while securing qualification for their respective countries at the Tokyo Olympics.

“After a challenging 2020 season, I am very excited to be in a position to announce the new roster and our plans for 2021,” said Trinity Racing team founder Andrew McQuaid. “We have such an exciting roster of young talent and I am thrilled to be able to give them a race program where they can showcase their ability. Then adding our MTB riders is something I am very excited to be able to announce.”

The Trinity Racing road squad has been elevated to UCI Continental status. Current Irish national road champion Ben Healy will be joined by Brit Thomas Gloag who had a breakout performance at the 2020 “Baby Giro.”

McQuaid added, “We want to foster a team environment where riders can race anywhere, anytime, on any surface, whilst having fun. We have signed exceptional talent who really buy into our team ethos and multi-discipline aim.”

The squad will wear MAAP and Specialized apparel, and ride Specialized bicycles outfitted with Zipp wheels and SRAM components.

2021 Trinity Racing roster

Alex Malacarne (BRA)

Ben Healy (IRE)

Ben Turner (GBR)

Cameron Mason (GBR)

Chiara Teocchi (ITA)

Christopher Blevins (USA)

Finley Newmark (IRE)

Haley Batten (USA)

Luke Lamperti (USA)

Matthew Devins (IRE)

Max Walker (GBR)

Ollie Rees (GBR)

Sam Culverwell (GBR)

Thomas Gloag (GBR)

Tosh Teare (JPN)