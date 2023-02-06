The US Pro Cup returns to Fayetteville, Arkansas

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The 2023 US Pro Cup presented by Walmart returns to Fayetteville, Arkansas this spring, with some major event status upgrades and added categories.

As the only Hors Category XCO race in North America, the event will offer some of the highest UCI points possible in North America.

The US Pro Cup will unfold in northwest Arkansas over five days, with three days of UCI racing. The Hors Category race will be on Saturday. Friday’s short track race will now be a UCI-inscripted XCC race for elites.

Additionally, U23 men’s and women’s categories have been added to Wednesday’s C1 and Saturday’s HC events, offering a rare and valuable points opportunity for these competitors.

Cayden Park at the 2022 US Pro Cup (Photo: Kai Caddy)

“We are excited to be back in Fayetteville for our third year,” said US Cup race director Ty Kady. “The HC XCO status, UCI inscripted short track, and U23 men’s and women’s categories this year will elevate the event for our organization, athletes, and partners.

“There is a massive opportunity for these athletes to pick up some big-time points and test their fitness just weeks ahead of the World Cup opener.”

For many North American World Cup racers the US Pro Cup is a singular opportunity to race on home soil and accumulate points towards a cumulative country goal.

“As a World Cup racer, it feels like the tide is always pulling you to racing in Europe, but HC events like the US Pro Cup presented by Walmart in Fayetteville is huge for the sport in the states,” said US Olympian Christopher Blevins. “It goes a long way for juniors with the talent and motivation to race World Cups, and equally as far for pros trying to make it to Paris for the Olympics in 2024.”

Additionally, the US Pro Cup provides a unique opportunity for U23 athletes with rarely offered U23 events in the US.

“As a first year U23, adding a separate category on this points scale is enormous,” said Cayden Parker, US junior men cross-country and short track national champion. “Getting to race an HC and C1 before even heading to Europe is crucial to my preparation for the World Cups later in the season.”