Team USA pro Hannah Finchamp tests positive for COVID-19

USA Cycling was notified Monday that Hannah Finchamp (Orange Seal Off-Road Team) and Pieter Wheymeyer, a soigneur working for the Bear National Team, tested positive for COVID-19.

The two were due to travel from the recent UCI mountain bike world cup event in Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic, and rejoin he USA Cycling delegation at the UCI World Championships in Leogang, Austria.

Both Finchamp and Wheymeyer have self-quarantined. Wheymeyer immediately returned to his home in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Sunday and reported to the Austrian Health officials that he tested positive.

USA Cycling contacted the Austrian Health Organization to provide names, dates of birth, and contact information for the athletes and staff that were in the same group at the world cup event where the positive tests resulted.

Before leaving Nové Město, members of Team USA were tested and all test results came back negative. USA Cycling has spoken with UCI officials and will have that delegation re-tested once they arrive in Austria.

Finchamp won the 2020 Mid South, the last large-scale gravel cycling event in the United States to take place prior to the COVID-19 forced shutdown. The pro off-road racer is one of VeloNews’ columnists.