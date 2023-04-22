Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Mountain
Mountain

Sofia Gomez Villafañe wins Fuego XL at Sea Otter Classic

Alexis Skarda and Vera Looser complete the top three, with Gomez Villafañe moving into lead of the Life Time Grand Prix.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe showed off her power numbers at Saturday’s Fuego XL cross-country race at Sea Otter on Saturday, racing to a confident win in the opening event of the Life Time Grand Prix series.

Gomez Villafañe crossed the line solo, followed by Alexis Skarda of Grand Junction, Colorado and Vera Looser of Switzerland. Haley Smith and Erin Huck rounded out the podium.

The win puts Gomez Villafañe at the top of the Grand Prix leaderboard. Skarda follows in second, with Smith in third.

Full report to follow. 

Third place finisher Vera Looser and second place Alexis Skarda after the race. (Photo: Will Tracy)

2023 Fuego XL women’s elite results

  1. Sofia Gomez Villafañe, 4:55:13
  2. Alexis Skarda, 4:55:41
  3. Vera Looser, 4:55:58
  4. Haley Smith, 4:56:45
  5. Erin Huck, 5:00:24
  6. Sarah Sturm, 5:01:15
  7. Evelyn Dong, 5:01:33
  8. Jenna Rinehart, 5:03:12
  9. Hannah Otto, 5:07:54
  10. Crystal Anthony, 5:08:13

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon