Sofia Gomez Villafañe wins Fuego XL at Sea Otter Classic

Sofia Gomez Villafañe showed off her power numbers at Saturday’s Fuego XL cross-country race at Sea Otter on Saturday, racing to a confident win in the opening event of the Life Time Grand Prix series.

Gomez Villafañe crossed the line solo, followed by Alexis Skarda of Grand Junction, Colorado and Vera Looser of Switzerland. Haley Smith and Erin Huck rounded out the podium.

The win puts Gomez Villafañe at the top of the Grand Prix leaderboard. Skarda follows in second, with Smith in third.

Full report to follow.

Third place finisher Vera Looser and second place Alexis Skarda after the race. (Photo: Will Tracy)

2023 Fuego XL women’s elite results