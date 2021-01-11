Sea Otter Classic postpones 2021 event from May to October

Organizers of the Sea Otter Classic have pushed the 2021 cycling festival back from May to early October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news was announced Monday on the cycling festival’s Instagram page. The new dates are October 7-10.

“After recent discussions with health and permitting officials, we’ve determined we will not be able to conduct an event in May,” the statement said. “Sea Otter Classic will be held October 7-10, 2021.”

The news comes several months after organizers announced the May 20-23 dates for 2021, which are a month later than the event’s traditional April dates.

The Sea Otter Classic combines competitive events for road, mountain bike, cyclocross, and gravel with a multi-day expo for consumers, media, and the bike industry. Held every year since 1991, the event takes place at the Laguna Seca raceway just outside Monterey, California.

Monterey Count is currently under regional stay-at-home orders, per state officials.

For 2020 organizers initially pushed the April dates back to the fall during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers then held a virtual event in the fall.