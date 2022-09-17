Savilia Blunk stomps the Chequamegon 40

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Savilia Blunk rode to a commanding win of the Chequamegon 40 on Saturday.

The US national champ went clear ahead of the Firetower climb around mile 28 of the XC race and never looked back.

Blunk was followed by Rose Grant and Kelsey Urban in second and third, with Alexis Skarda and Haley Smith rounding out the top five.

Full report to follow. Results here