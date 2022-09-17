Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Mountain
Mountain

Savilia Blunk stomps the Chequamegon 40

The US national champ is joined by Rose Grant and Kelsey Urban on the podium

Savilia Blunk rode to a commanding win of the Chequamegon 40 on Saturday.

The US national champ went clear ahead of the Firetower climb around mile 28 of the XC race and never looked back.

Blunk was followed by Rose Grant and Kelsey Urban in second and third, with Alexis Skarda and Haley Smith rounding out the top five.

Full report to follow. Results here

