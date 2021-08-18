Report: Rider dies during Leadville Trail 100 MTB

A rider died during Saturday’s Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, according to a report by the publication The Colorado Sun.

On Tuesday The Sun published its story, in which race officials confirmed that a rider died during the race. According to the story, news of the death was announced during the race’s awards ceremony Sunday, and some athletes held a moment of silence for the deceased rider.

Details of the incident or the identity of the rider were not available. The Lake County Sheriff’s office declined to comment to VeloNews, and Lake County coroner Alexander Krieg also declined to comment to VeloNews when reached by phone.

A representative from race owner Life Time sent VeloNews a statement about the death.

“The entire Leadville family is deeply saddened by the passing of an athlete,” a statement read. “This athlete embodied the spirit of Leadville and our thoughts and sympathies are with their loved ones at this difficult time.”

According to The Sun, riders said the rider in question was male, and that he died during a descent.

This is the second fatality at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, which has been held 27 times since its first edition in 1994.

In 2015 Scott Ellis of Fort Collins, Colorado, died from an apparent heart attack after collapsing while riding the Power Line climb on the 100-mile course. Ellis, who was 55 at the time of his death, worked as an engineer for the Colorado Department of Transportation, and was a member of the Peloton-Specialized local racing team in Northern Colorado.

This story is developing, and please check back with VeloNews as additional details become available.