Mountain
Mountain

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot powers to dominant cross country MTB world title

Frenchwoman wins her fourth cross country world title while U.S. talent Hayley Batten scores career-topping bronze medal.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) scored a dominant home victory at the cross country mountain bike world championships.

Swiss Olympic gold medallist Jolanda Neff finished second, 1:35 back. The 23-year-old American star Haley Batten claimed a career-topping elite bronze in Les Gets, 2:13 behind Ferrand-Prévot.

This report is being updated….

