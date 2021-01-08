Pauline Ferrand-Prévot joins Team Absolute Absalon – BMC

Reigning cross-country mountain bike world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot announced Friday that she’s joined Team Absolute Absalon – BMC on a two-year contract.

“I will wish us much happiness together for these two years to come,” Ferrand-Prévot said of her new team. “I kept my personal staff and I’m already having a lot of fun riding my [BMC] FourStroke.”

“This is the end of a never-ending suspense that many of you had already lifted!” the three-time UCI world mountain bike cross-country champion announced via Instagram.

Ferrand-Prévot recently parted ways with Canyon-SRAM, where she had been on the roster since 2017, and has stepped away from road racing to focus on the cross-country mountain bike event at the coming Olympic Games.

While “PFP” has two previous Olympic appearances — in 2012 and 2016 — she has yet to earn a medal at the quadrennial event.

At just 28 years old, Ferrand-Prévot has already amassed an impressive palmarès that includes rainbow jerseys on the road (2014), in cyclocross (2015), and cross-country mountain bike racing (2015, 2019, and 2020).

With this Olympic focus at the forefront of her planning, Ferrand-Prévot is removing distractions — including racing ’cross — from her training for the near future.

“If I am beaten in 2021, it is because the others will be stronger, but for my part, I will have done everything to do the best,” she said.

The Frenchwoman was the VeloNews international rider of the year in 2015, when at one point, she held world championship titles in three different cycling disciplines.

Ferrand-Prévot’s partner Julien Absalon — an Olympic gold-medalist in 2004 and 2008 in cross-country mountain bike racing — started a mountain bike racing team, Absolute Absalon – BMC, in 2018, upon his retirement.

Current world champion Jordan Sarrou, was on the Absolute Absalon roster since 2018 recently signed with Specialized Factory Racing.